Mohali: Finally, GMADA earmarks two sites for garbage disposal

Nearly two weeks after the Mohali municipal corporation blocked garbage from GMADA areas from entering its jurisdiction, the development authority has finally earmarked two sites for dumping garbage collected from its areas, including Sectors 88 and 89, IT City and Aero City. A private contractor has been hired temporarily to collect garbage from these sites daily and process it. (HT Photo)

The garbage from Sectors 88 and 89 will be dumped at a site in Sector 95, and that from Aerocity and IT City at a vacant site near a private university in Sector 101.

To tackle the deepening garbage disposal crisis, MC on Tuesday had also roped in a private contractor for waste disposal. This is to be a temporary arrangement for two-three months till the civic body allots permanent bioremediation tender to a firm.

The same contractor has been roped in temporarily to collect garbage from these GMADA sites daily and process it. Both MC and GMADA will pay around ₹1,090 per tonne to the private contractor.

“This is a temporary arrangement, as we don’t want residents to suffer. We have also asked real estate developers to manage their garbage as per the solid waste management rules,” said GMADA additional chief administrator Amarinder Singh Tiwana.

MC commissioner Navjot Kaur on Thursday also held a meeting with GMADA chief administrator Moneesh Kumar at his office regarding the ongoing crisis, besides meeting ADC (Rural) Sonam Chaudhary about garbage management in villages.

While the local administration is already constructing resource management centres in rural areas, it is also planning to install plastic balers to manage garbage. ADC Chaudhary could not be reached for comments.

The garbage crisis in Mohali arose after local bodies secretary Ajoy Sharma had on June 18 directed the Mohali municipal corporation to stop garbage dumping at the site in wake of the Punjab and Haryana high court’s recent directions to adopt bioremediation measures at the site, which has accumulated around 2.5 lakh cubic metres of legacy waste. The site will only be used for bioremediation of the legacy waste, the orders had stated.

This left Mohali MC’s 14 resource management centres (RMC) overflowing with waste, prompting MC to stop garbage from GMADA areas from reaching there.

On Wednesday, Punjab chief secretary Anurag Verma had met all MC commissioners and senior administrative officers, warning them of strict action, including chargesheet, if a proper garbage management solution is not found soon across the state.

Addressing the officials in a virtual meet, Verma had told them to process waste daily and not let it collect at dumping sites. He also told them to get rid of all dumping sites across Punjab.

Waste segregation: KFC among 12 eateries challaned

Meanwhile, continuing its drive to enforce waste segregation, MC on Thursday challaned 12 food joints for not separating dry and wet waste at source. These included KFC, Guru Nanak Sweets, Hoshiarpurian Di Hatti Sweets and Sindhi Sweets. MC also issued notices in Industrial Area.