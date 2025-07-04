Mohali: Former PCA president Mehta files nomination for top post

On the first day of filing nominations for the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) elections, former president Amarjeet Mehta has once again filed his nomination for the post of president. The elections are scheduled to take place on July 12. Mehta submitted his nomination papers to Rajiv Sharma, a former IAS officer appointed as the electoral officer for the process. July 4 is the final day for filing nominations for the PCA elections. (HT File)

Apart from this, Deepak Bali of Jalandhar has filed his nomination for the post of vice-president and Kulwant Singh of Mohali has presented his candidature for the post of secretary general.

Only one name has come up for the post of joint secretary till now. Siddhant Sharma of Chandigarh will compete for the post of treasurer, while Sunil Gupta of Chandigarh has also filed his nomination for the same position.

Kamal Kumar Arora (Moga), Amarinder Veer Singh (Patiala) and Saheb Jeet Singh (Rajpura) have given their nominations for Apex Council (life member). The name of Vikram Kumar from Jalandhar is in the list of apex members from the institution, while from the District Association, those who filed their nominations are Amarinder Singh (Jalandhar), Rajat Bhardwaj (Jalandhar), Chanchal Kumar Singla (Mohali), Amit Bajaj (Jalandhar), Birdevinder Singh (Rupnagar) and Prabhbir Singh Brar (Amritsar).

July 4 is the final day for filing nominations for the PCA elections. If only one candidate filed nomination for a post, voting will be bypassed, and the candidate will be elected unanimously. Nomination scrutiny will take place from July 5 to 7, followed by the display of candidate names. Candidates will then have the opportunity to withdraw their nominations and the final list will be announced on July 8.

Elections will be held for 11 Apex Council members and key positions including president, vice-president, secretary, joint secretary, and treasurer. Notably, prominent Punjab industrialist Rajinder Gupta, previously a leading contender for president, did not file his nomination on the first day.