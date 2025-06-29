Mohali: Robbers’ gang targeting truckers busted

Police have arrested five members of a six-member gang, who lured truck drivers and pedestrians into isolated spots before robbing and blackmailing them. The gang included a woman who acted as a decoy to trap victims under the pretext of asking for directions or seeking a lift. A case was registered against the accused on June 22 at IT City Police Station under Sections 318(2), 308(2), 304(2), and 3(5) of the BNS. (HT Photo)

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the CIA staff led by inspector Harminder Singh conducted a raid near Indian Oil Petrol Pump on Aerocity Road and arrested the five of six accused. During the operation, the police recovered four high-end mobile phones and a press-report-style microphone that the accused used to pose as journalists during their crimes.

According to police, the woman, identified as Sandeep Kaur alias Mahi, would position herself late at night along roads like Airport Road, Zirakpur-Banur Road and Zirakpur-Panchkula Road and would stop vehicles and request for a lift. Once inside, she would direct the driver to a quiet area where her associates would arrive, record videos, and begin threatening the victims. The gang would blackmail them by claiming to make the footage viral if they did not cooperate. In most cases, the victims were forced to hand over cash, mobile phones, and other valuables.

Two gang members, Irbnpreet Singh alias Pinky and Harjinder Singh alias Laadi, reportedly posed as press reporters during these incidents to lend credibility and intimidate the victims further.

A case was registered against the accused on June 22 at IT City Police Station under Sections 318(2), 308(2), 304(2), and 3(5) of the BNS. According to police, the gang has confessed to committing over 20 such incidents in the areas under IT City and Zirakpur police stations.

Among those arrested are individuals with a history of criminal activity, including extortion, theft, and violations of the Arms Act. One of the accused, Sunny Kumar Sachdeva, is yet to be arrested. Two accused are currently under police remand, while the remaining three have been sent to judicial custody.