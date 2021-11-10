Mohali gets health infra boost as CM lays stone for 350-bed civil hospital

Punjab chief minister (CM) Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of the 350-bed ultra-modern civil hospital in Sector-66, Mohali, which would be named Sahibzada Ajit Singh civil hospital.

Speaking at the event, CM Channi said fulfilling the commitment of the Congress party, this new civil hospital would ensures that the best health-care services are provided to people of the area, besides those coming from far-flung areas of Punjab for treatment. He said this new hospital building will be constructed at a cost of ₹40 crore, and it would provide 24-hour emergency services besides OPDs and wards for all specialties.

In June this year, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) had allotted 8.72 acre land for the construction of the new civil hospital as the existing civil hospital in Phase 6 has been converted into a medical college-- Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences. The new hospital will be ready in two years.

City mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu said the hospital can cater to the large majority of the local population right up to Dera Bassi.

Mohali medical college to begin admissions this year

With the National Medical Commission (NMC) issuing a letter of intent for 100 MBBS seats to Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences in September this year, the admission will begin from this academic session. The college is affiliated to Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot.

Deputy chief minister OP Soni who also holds the charge of health department said, the medical college of Mohali will have 500 beds and admission will start soon with 250 seats. He said, “With this remarkable achievement, our capacity to produce doctors has increased to 1,500 a year.” The institute being set up under the aegis of an autonomous society — Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences Society — is the fourth government medical college in Punjab, and the first to come up in 48 years.

Other announcements

The CM also sanctioned ₹10 crore for an auditorium in Mohali and construction of 25,000 houses for the EWS section across the state. He said that SANADs (Proprietary Rights) were being provided under Basera scheme throughout the state.

Accepting the demand of MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu, the CM announced relaxations for booth owners to construct a second storey. He also announced ₹10 crore for holistic development of the city, ₹7 crore for laying of synthetic track at sports stadium, Sector-78, upgrade of dispensaries of Saneta and Gharaun as PHC and CHC respectively and bus stand for the city.

Channi-Balbir Sidhu bury the hatchet, heap praises on each other

Sulking since he lost the health ministry, Balbir Singh Sidhu, who was once considered to be close to former CM Capt Amarinder Singh, appears to have mended fence with chief minister (CM) Charanjit Singh Channi. Channi had paid a visit to Sidhu’s residence on October 4 to mollify him. During the foundation laying ceremony of the civil hospital in Sector 66, on Tuesday, both CM and MLA Sidhu showered praises on each other. It is learnt that both Channi and Sidhu, who were having strained relations for the past two decades, decided to bury the hatchet and work together for the state’s development during the event. Acknowledging the efforts of Balbir Sidhu at developing his constituency, Channi said party wants to give him a bigger role at the state level. Earlier, Balbir Sidhu showered praises on Channi, saying a common man has become the chief minister of the state.