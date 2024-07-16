Mohali: Govt teacher assaults female colleague, booked

Dera Bassi police on Sunday booked a man for assaulting a female government school teacher at her residence in Mubarikpur, Dera Bassi. After the duo had a heated argument, Singh allegedly assaulted Kaur at her house in Mubarikpur, Dera Bassi, following which she raised the alarm. (HT Photo)

While the accused,identified as Amandeep Singh of Mohali village, is a teacher at a local government senior secondary school, the victim Amandeep Kaur is a teacher in a local government model school.

Victim Kaur told police that she was at her home alone when the accused reached her house around 10 pm on Thursday. After the duo had a heated argument, Singh allegedly assaulted her, following which she raised the alarm.

After she screamed for help, the accused allegedly escaped the spot, threatening her.

Kaur informed her father who took her to Dera Bassi civil hospital where she underwent treatment. After getting discharged from the hospital, the victim lodged a police complaint following which police booked the accused.

According to officials familiar with the case, both accused and victim were earlier friends but had an altercation on Thursday, leading to the assault.

The accused has been booked under Sections 115 (2) ( voluntarily causing hurt), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation), 333 (house-trespass) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Dera Bassi police station.