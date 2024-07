Five days after a pedestrian was hit by a speeding car near the Sector 82/83 traffic lights in Mohali, he succumbed to his injuries at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, on Monday. The victim succumbed to his injuries at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

The deceased was identified as Jatinder Kumar of Bajpatii, Bihar.

The car driver is yet to be identified.

IT City police have booked an unidentified car driver under Sections 281 (rash driving), 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.