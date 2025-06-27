Mohali hit-&-runs: Delivery agent, senior citizen succumb to injuries

Two road mishap victims, including a 29-year-old delivery agent, succumbed to their injuries in the last 24 hours in Mohali. In the second case, a 76-year-old cyclist, Gurmeet Singh, was hit by a scooter on Kurali Road in Mullanpur on Sunday evening. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In the first case, Pankaj, a part-time delivery person for Flipkart, was hit by an unidentified vehicle near Cheema Boilers traffic lights on Airport Road on Monday night when he had gone to deliver a parcel in Phase 7. His brother told HT that around 11.20 pm, he received a phone call informing him about the accident. He rushed to the spot and found his brother critically injured. Pankaj was first taken to the civil hospital in Phase 6 and later referred to Government Medical College & Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he remained under treatment before succumbing to his injuries on Wednesday.

Police have registered a case under Sections 106 (death by negligence), 281 (rash or negligent driving), and 324(4) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the unidentified driver. Cops said efforts are on to trace the vehicle using CCTV footage from the area.

In the second case, a 76-year-old cyclist, Gurmeet Singh, was hit by a scooter on Kurali Road in Mullanpur on Sunday evening. According to police, the victim, a retired employee of the postal department, was on his way to meet his daughter. A scooter bearing registration number PB 27 AL 1501 hit him from the back. The victim sustained a serious head injury and was taken to a nearby hospital for initial treatment. He was later referred to PGI Chandigarh, where he remained under treatment for nearly a week but later he succumbed to his injury on Wednesday.

The victim’s family reported the matter to the police on Wednesday, after which a case was registered under relevant sections. Police are verifying the registration number of the scooter and checking nearby surveillance footage.