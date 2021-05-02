Mohali hits fresh peak of 936 Covid cases, 25 dead in Chandigarh tricity

Mohali on Saturday touched a new high of 936 Covid-19 cases, while Chandigarh and Panchkula also registered a rise in their daily infections.

Chandigarh and Panchkula logged 799 and 446 cases respectively, up from Friday’s 724 and 324.

Panchkula’s daily positivity rate – proportion of samples that test positive – rose from Friday’s 14% to 27%, and in Mohali from 18% to 19%. However, it dipped in Chandigarh, from 22% to 20%.

At 2,181, tricity’s Saturday tally was second only to its all-time high of 2,201 recorded on April 23 and 14% higher than Friday’s count of 1,905.

Mohali had hit its last high of 931 cases nine days ago on April 22, and the number has remained over 800 on six days since.

Meanwhile, after witnessing record 13 deaths on Friday, Chandigarh reported 11 more casualties, including a 42-year-old man, which took its toll to 489.

Of the 43,446 patients infected in the city till date, 7,222 are still under treatment, while 35,735 have recovered (80%).

Mohali reported eight deaths for the third consecutive day, pushing its total fatalities to 603.

With the latest cases, majority of which came from Mohali city (323), the district’s caseload reached 47,506, of which 9,170 cases are active –highest in the tricity. As many as 37,733 patients have been cured (81%).

Panchkula logged six deaths for the second day in a row, youngest of them being a 43-year-old man, while the other deceased were aged 65 to 88. Among them three had no other illness, and three had diabetes and hypertension.

With 21,489 cumulative cases, the district’s total is lowest in the tricity, but the recovery rate, at 86%, is the highest after 18,639 recoveries and much ahead of the national average of 81.8%.

A total of 2,637 people here are still recuperating and 213 have died.