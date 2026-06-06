Mohali: Inquiry initiated against Kharar SMO over alleged drug use on hospital premises

The directorate of health and family welfare, Punjab, initiated a formal inquiry against Dr Rajesh Kumar, senior medical officer (SMO) at sub-divisional hospital (SDH), Kharar, following a complaint alleging open consumption of heroin on the hospital premises. The directorate stated that the allegations would be examined in detail and appropriate action would be taken based on the findings of the inquiry. (HT File)

The inquiry was ordered after advocate Abhishek Malhotra submitted a detailed complaint to the health authorities, raising concerns about alleged drug use within the government healthcare facility and seeking action against those responsible.

In an official communication sent to the complainant, the directorate informed that the matter had been escalated for further action and that a formal inquiry had been initiated. The communication was issued with reference to the complaint submitted by Malhotra.

According to the complaint, the alleged consumption of narcotic substances inside the hospital premises posed serious concerns regarding patient safety, security and the overall functioning of the public healthcare institution.

The complainant said government hospitals should remain safe spaces for patients seeking treatment and should not become places where illegal activities are allowed to flourish.

The directorate stated that the allegations would be examined in detail and appropriate action would be taken based on the findings of the inquiry. Officials also indicated that existing monitoring and security mechanisms at the hospital may be reviewed as part of the process.

The development comes amid the Punjab government’s ongoing anti-drug campaign, “Yudh Nashian Virudh”, which aims to curb drug abuse and strengthen enforcement against narcotics-related activities across the state.