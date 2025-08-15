Mohali: Inter-state gang busted, six held

Police have arrested six members of three inter-state theft gangs and recovered stolen items worth around ₹35 lakh. The police claimed that the arrests have also helped them solve eight theft cases, including incidents from other districts. The police have also recovered two Mahindra Bolero vehicles, seven split air-conditioners, gold and silver ornaments, Raymond fabrics, 72 ladies’ suits and burglary tools. The police have also recovered two Mahindra Bolero vehicles, seven split air-conditioners, gold and silver ornaments, Raymond fabrics, 72 ladies’ suits and burglary tools. (HT Photo)

The arrested members have been identified as Sumit Kumar, Nikhil Kumar, alias Nikhil Loharia, Karan Bhola, Mandeep Singh, alias Deepa, all from Ambala, and Surjit Singh, alias Kala and Jaswinder Singh, alias Pinchu from Ambala and Ludhiana respectively. Police said all six have multiple cases registered against them in Punjab and Haryana.

Police said that the gangs had been active in Lalru, Dera Bassi, and adjoining districts. The breakthrough came after two thefts were reported in Lalru’s Gulmohar City and Hardev Nagar in June this year. A case was registered and investigation teams were constituted, which later tracked down the accused using technical surveillance and local intelligence.

During questioning, the accused confessed to their involvement in thefts in Mohali, Morinda, Ludhiana and other areas. Police added that the gang members frequently changed their hideouts and phone numbers to evade arrest.