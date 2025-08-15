Search
Fri, Aug 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

Mohali: Inter-state gang busted, six held

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Published on: Aug 15, 2025 06:34 am IST

The arrested members have been identified as Sumit Kumar, Nikhil Kumar, alias Nikhil Loharia, Karan Bhola, Mandeep Singh, alias Deepa, all from Ambala, and Surjit Singh, alias Kala and Jaswinder Singh, alias Pinchu from Ambala and Ludhiana respectively

Police have arrested six members of three inter-state theft gangs and recovered stolen items worth around 35 lakh. The police claimed that the arrests have also helped them solve eight theft cases, including incidents from other districts. The police have also recovered two Mahindra Bolero vehicles, seven split air-conditioners, gold and silver ornaments, Raymond fabrics, 72 ladies’ suits and burglary tools.

The police have also recovered two Mahindra Bolero vehicles, seven split air-conditioners, gold and silver ornaments, Raymond fabrics, 72 ladies’ suits and burglary tools. (HT Photo)
The police have also recovered two Mahindra Bolero vehicles, seven split air-conditioners, gold and silver ornaments, Raymond fabrics, 72 ladies’ suits and burglary tools. (HT Photo)

The arrested members have been identified as Sumit Kumar, Nikhil Kumar, alias Nikhil Loharia, Karan Bhola, Mandeep Singh, alias Deepa, all from Ambala, and Surjit Singh, alias Kala and Jaswinder Singh, alias Pinchu from Ambala and Ludhiana respectively. Police said all six have multiple cases registered against them in Punjab and Haryana.

Police said that the gangs had been active in Lalru, Dera Bassi, and adjoining districts. The breakthrough came after two thefts were reported in Lalru’s Gulmohar City and Hardev Nagar in June this year. A case was registered and investigation teams were constituted, which later tracked down the accused using technical surveillance and local intelligence.

During questioning, the accused confessed to their involvement in thefts in Mohali, Morinda, Ludhiana and other areas. Police added that the gang members frequently changed their hideouts and phone numbers to evade arrest.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Inter-state gang busted, six held
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On