Mohali: Jewellery store in Dhakoli robbed

In a broad daylight robbery, two men barged into a jewellery shop in Dhakoli on Friday afternoon and took away gold and silver ornaments, besides cash, after tying up the shopowner’s father who was manning the counter at the time. The jewellery shop in Dhakoli, where the robbery was reported. (HT Photo)

Shop owner Govind claimed to have suffered a loss of nearly ₹1 crore. He said the incident took place around 12.30 pm when the duo entered the shop pretending to be customers and enquired about the cost of a gold chain. Finding their behaviour suspicious, his father alerted him over the phone.

But moments later, the two men started physically assaulting his father and held him by the neck, claiming they had a gun in their pocket. They, however, did not display any weapon, the complainant told police.

Gopal said the men tied his father with a rope and held him on the first floor while they executed the robbery.

The entire incident lasted 10-12 minutes during which the accused looted approximately 2kg gold, 15kg silver, and ₹20,000 cash, claimed Gopal, adding that they also took away CCTV DVRs and small cameras to destroy evidence. They then fled on their motorcycle.

“There were no customers inside at the time. They held my father hostage upstairs. He somehow managed to come down. We’ve lost nearly ₹1 crore,” said Govind, the shop owner.

Assistant sub-inspector Harjeet Singh said a case under Section 307 (theft after preparation to cause hurt or death) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Officials said that they had instructed local shopkeepers to install closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras both inside and outside their shops. Police are looking for any external camera that may have caught the incident.