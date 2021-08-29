Mohali junction case: HC grants bail to two, including chairman of firm

The Punjab and Haryana high court has granted bail to two accused, including the firm’s chairman, in a case of cheating buyers of shops and office spaces at Mohali Junction, the bus terminal and commercial complex in Phase 6.

The high court bench of justice GS Gill acted on the plea of Gurjeet Singh Johar and Charanbir Singh Sethi. They had approached high court in July 2021.

The dream project of the previous Akali government, Mohali Junction was launched in 2009, with a deadline of December 2011. It was touted to be the first Busopolis project — a bus terminal with a commercial centre and hotel — in the region. However, nine years later, only the ISBT has become operational, leaving investors in the retail shops and office spaces disgruntled.

In their complaint to the police, some of the investors alleged that they had been cheated of their money deposited with the company. The complainants had booked shops and offices in B and C towers of the project, and claimed to have paid 35% to 90% of the total cost of the retail space. As the developer failed to deliver the possession even after years, the complainants had sought refund of the money deposited with 18% interest. But, despite repeated assurances from the company, they had not received anything.

In August 2018, the FIR was registered against six people, including firm chairman Gurjeet Singh Johar.

The bench granted bail in view of the fact that challan has already been presented and they are senior citizens. But they have been directed to appear before trial court within a week.