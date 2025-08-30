Mohali: Key accused in Una murder case arrested

The Punjab Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) has arrested a key accused involved in the murder of Rakesh Kumar, alias Gaggi, an associate of gangster Babbi Rana, in Una, Himachal Pradesh. An FIR has been registered at Kharar City police station, and further investigation is underway to identify others involved. (HT Photo for representation)

The accused has been identified as Vipan Kumar, a resident of Bassi Muda, Baghpur Mandir, Hoshiarpur. He was apprehended from Khanpur, Kharar. Police also recovered a country-made .32 bore pistol along with six live cartridges from his possession.

Police said that Vipan was one of the main shooters in the sensational murder of Rakesh Kumar at Khwaja Basal village, Una. Officials added that the incident was the fallout of an ongoing gang rivalry. “This murder was a direct consequence of the rivalry between foreign-based gangsters Laddi Bhajal, alias Kooner, and Monu Gujjar of the Ravi Balachauria gang with Babbi Rana of the Sonu Khatri gang,” they said.

An FIR has been registered at Kharar City police station, and further investigation is underway to identify others involved. Police said the accused has been facing cases of attempt to murder, the Arms Act and the NDPS Act in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

Rakesh Kumar, the victim, was known to be a close associate of foreign-based gangster Babbi Rana, who himself is a trusted aide of Sonu Khatri. His killing in Una earlier this year had triggered tension among rival gangs in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.