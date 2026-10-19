Mohali: Laid 6 months ago, ₹1.5-cr road in Phase 3 industrial area falls apart

Constructed barely seven months ago at a cost of ₹1.5 crore, a crucial road stretch in Industrial Area, Phase 3, which houses several ready-mix concrete (RMC) plants, has deteriorated into a potholed mess, leaving commuters frustrated. Sandeep Duggal, a local commuter, blamed heavy vehicles associated with nearby RMC plants for the road damage. He said the authorities needed to examine the impact of such traffic and find a lasting solution. (HT Photo)

Marred by slush and water stagnation, particularly during rains, the road serves as an important link connecting the Industrial Area with Balongi, Old Mohali, Phase 7, and the Mohali railway station road.

Residents argue that such rapid decay on a newly built ₹1.5-crore road raises concerns about structural quality and whether it was ever designed to handle heavy industrial loads. In March 2020, industrialists had raised concerns that cement and gravel-laden trucks were damaging roads. Nothing much has changed even after six years.

Sandeep Duggal, a local commuter, blamed heavy vehicles associated with nearby RMC plants for the road damage. He said the authorities needed to examine the impact of such traffic and find a lasting solution.

KK Saini, president of the local residents’ welfare association (RWA), urged the municipal corporation to either construct a reinforced road capable of bearing heavy traffic or relocate the RMC plants altogether. Calling for a formal investigation into the materials used, he noted that road failure in the area has become a recurring issue.

Mayor Sarabjit Singh Samana promised strict action, stating, “We will investigate the failure and determine accountability. Once the cause of the damage is identified, responsible officials will face action, and contractors found guilty of wasting public funds will be penalised.”