Mohali | Land acquisition complete for Airport Road-Kharar linkway
Moving ahead with the plan to construct a 6km long, 200-ft wide link road between Airport Road and Kharar-Landran road, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has completed the land acquisition process for the project. The road construction is expected to begin in October this year.
As many as 73 acres have been acquired, for which a compensation of ₹198 crore is being paid by the Punjab government. The highest compensation of ₹4.23 crore per acre is being paid to landowners in Baliali village, which is the nearest to the Airport Road. At ₹2.80 crore per acre, the lowest compensation amount has gone to Tole Majra village, which is the near Landran-Kharar National Highway.
Apart from this, the state government will also be paying ₹167 crore for trees and structures being razed on the stretch. The department of housing and urban development has approved the compensation amount.
Will improve connectivity for Kharar residents
The link road, which was proposed six years ago, will improve connectivity from Airport Road to Kharar.
With major townships such as TDI, Ansal, Jubilee City Gardens and Gateway City adjoining the stretch, the road will divide Sectors 116 and 92, and Sectors 117 and 74A to pass through Chappar Chiri Khurd, Chappar Chiri Kalan, Chajju Majra, Baliali and Ballomajra before connecting to the Kharar-Landran road near Swaraj factory. The road is a part of the Mohali master plan.
Jubilee Group director Sanyam Dudeja said, “The road will be directly connected with DPS School, Jubilee City Gardens, and other important areas nearby, and thus prove a boon for residents here. Most importantly, it will help ease out traffic flow.”
GMADA chief engineer Balwinder Singh said, “We will float tenders for construction now as the land acquisition process is complete and work is expected to begin in October.”
Now, sanitary waste generated in Chandigarh to be scientifically incinerated
Sanitary waste generated in the city will be scientifically disposed of as the Chandigarh municipal corporation has entered into an agreement with a firm for the same. Chandigarh MC chief Anindita Mitra said that the city generates approximately 500kg sanitary bio-medical waste every day. Mitra said strict action will be taken against those not segregating waste. The civic body had issued over 400 challans in the past week for non-segregation of garbage at source.
Agnipath protest at Ludhiana railway station:Two accused of violence secured over 70% in Class 12
Two of the total six youths who were arrested by Government Railway Police for allegedly rioting and damaging public property at the railway station on June 18 during the protests over the Agnipath Scheme, secured over 70% marks in their Class 12 Punjab School Education Board examination as per a recent report of Government Railway Police. Both the accused at present are out on bail.
Ludhiana woman gangraped in moving car twice in two years, case registered
Four car-borne persons kidnapped and gangraped a 32-year-old woman in the moving car before dropping the victim off near Kharar. The victim, a resident of Balloke village, said the same accused had gangraped her in 2020 as well. The accused, Barjinder Singh, Gurpreet Gopi, Sukhdev Singh Happy and Paramjeet Singh Pamma of Gudaspur, have been booked. The woman alleged that the accused had gangraped her on July 12. She then filed a complaint on Saturday.
A helping paw to curb drug menace inside jail Ludhiana Central Jail complex
In a bid to curb drug menace in the prison, the Central Jail has been given its own dog squad. The jail received three Belgian Malinois dogs, trained to sniff out drugs, on Sunday. Central Jail superintendent Shivraj Singh said following the repeated incidents of drugs smuggling, the government decided to provide dog squads to all facilities and thus, the three canines had arrived here.
MP man beaten up, stripped on suspicion of theft, say police
According to the police, the incident took place on August 2 near the Narmada Food Processing Factory, when the manager of a food processing unit and three others caught hold of Aditya Rokade and beat him up.
