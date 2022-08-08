Mohali | Land acquisition complete for Airport Road-Kharar linkway

Moving ahead with the plan to construct a 6km long, 200-ft wide link road between Airport Road and Kharar-Landran road, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has completed the land acquisition process for the project. The road construction is expected to begin in October this year.

As many as 73 acres have been acquired, for which a compensation of ₹198 crore is being paid by the Punjab government. The highest compensation of ₹4.23 crore per acre is being paid to landowners in Baliali village, which is the nearest to the Airport Road. At ₹2.80 crore per acre, the lowest compensation amount has gone to Tole Majra village, which is the near Landran-Kharar National Highway.

Apart from this, the state government will also be paying ₹167 crore for trees and structures being razed on the stretch. The department of housing and urban development has approved the compensation amount.

Will improve connectivity for Kharar residents

The link road, which was proposed six years ago, will improve connectivity from Airport Road to Kharar.

With major townships such as TDI, Ansal, Jubilee City Gardens and Gateway City adjoining the stretch, the road will divide Sectors 116 and 92, and Sectors 117 and 74A to pass through Chappar Chiri Khurd, Chappar Chiri Kalan, Chajju Majra, Baliali and Ballomajra before connecting to the Kharar-Landran road near Swaraj factory. The road is a part of the Mohali master plan.

Jubilee Group director Sanyam Dudeja said, “The road will be directly connected with DPS School, Jubilee City Gardens, and other important areas nearby, and thus prove a boon for residents here. Most importantly, it will help ease out traffic flow.”

GMADA chief engineer Balwinder Singh said, “We will float tenders for construction now as the land acquisition process is complete and work is expected to begin in October.”

