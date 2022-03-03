Mohali logs Covid death after five days, 26 test positive in tricity

After staying stable for five days, the Covid-19 death toll in Mohali increased on Wednesday with the death of a 90-year-old man.

The patient was a resident of Kansal Enclave and died at PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, after recording a two-fold spike between Monday and Tuesday, tricity’s single-day tally dropped to 26 on Wednesday. On Monday, the tricity had logged its lowest 24-hour case count this year with 17 infections, which rose to 32 a day later.

The latest infections comprised 14 from Chandigarh, nine from Mohali and three from Panchkula. With this, tricity’s active cases dropped further to 247, of which 134 patients are recovering in Chandigarh, 76 in Mohali and 37 in Panchkula.