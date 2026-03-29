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    Mohali: Man booked for raping 24-year-old Amritsar woman

    As per the complainant, she was working with the accused, on a commission basis to arrange rental flats; two months ago, she facilitated a deal and later contacted him to collect her dues

    Published on: Mar 29, 2026 6:56 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Mohali
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    Kharar police registered a case against a man for allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman, a resident of Amritsar, who came to the city to collect a property deal payment.

    Police said they had booked the accussed under Sections 64 and 123 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
    Police said they had booked the accussed under Sections 64 and 123 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    As per the complainant, she was working with the accused on a commission basis to arrange rental flats. Two months ago, she facilitated a deal and later contacted him to collect her dues. The accused asked her to meet him in Kharar to discuss the payment.

    Police said the woman reached Kharar on Tuesday when the accused took her to his flat in Modern Valley to settle the commission. In her statement, the complainant alleged that the accused offered her a cold drink around 2.30 pm, after which she felt dizzy. He then shut the main door and raped her.

    The woman told the police that when she fought back, the accused tore her clothes and threatened her with dire consequences. The woman said she managed to unlock the door and leave the premises. She later approached the Kharar police station, where her statement was recorded and she was sent for a medical examination.

    Police said they had booked the accused under Sections 64 and 123 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation was underway.

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    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Mohali: Man Booked For Raping 24-year-old Amritsar Woman
    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Mohali: Man Booked For Raping 24-year-old Amritsar Woman
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