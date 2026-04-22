Mohali: Man caught with commercial quantity Tramadol capsules, gets 12-year jail

A Mohali court has awarded 12 years’ rigorous imprisonment (RI) to a Kharar resident who was caught with commercial quantity Tramadol capsules in 2023. The court awarded the convict 12 years of RI, along with a fine of Rs1.5 lakh. (HT File)

Tramadol is a prescription-only opioid, commonly misused as a recreational drug.

The convict Jishan Khan was caught with 2,800 Tramadol capsules at a naka in Mohali on December 2, 2023, but was not able to produce any permit for it.

According to the prosecution, Khan, who was carrying the contraband in a black backpack, had attempted to flee upon spotting cops at the naka. But he was nabbed and frisked in the presence of a gazetted officer, following the capsules were discovered.

During the trial, the defence alleged procedural lapses, including delay in sending samples, absence of independent witnesses, and alleged discrepancies in documentation. The court, however, dismissed these arguments, noting that the recovery was from a bag and not personal search, and that minor procedural deviations did not affect the integrity of the evidence.

The prosecution was also able to establish a clear chain of custody of the seized contraband. Testimony of police officials showed that the case property was properly sealed, deposited in the malkhana, produced before a magistrate for inventory, and later sent to the forensic science laboratory (FSL). The FSL report confirmed the presence of Tramadol, with the total content calculated to 1.54 kg, well above the 250-gm limit for commercial quantity.

Concluding that the accused failed to explain possession of such a large quantity of the drug without any licence or permit, the court awarded the convict 12 years of RI, along with a fine of ₹1.5 lakh. If he fails to pay, the convict will have to serve an extra year in jail.