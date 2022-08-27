Mohali: Man dies after falling off 8th floor of housing society

An unidentified man died after falling off the eighth floor of a housing society on the Airport Road in Zirakpur on Friday.

Assistant sub-inspector Rajesh Kumar, the investigating officer, said none of the CCTV cameras installed in the society had recorded the incident. The victim, who appears to be in his early 20s, died on the spot after suffering multiple fractures. His body has been kept at a mortuary for identification.

“There was no entry in the register on the main gate, suggesting he entered from the back gate. No one in the society could identify him. We are probing whether the victim died by suicide, or accidentally fell off,” he said.