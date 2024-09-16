Mohali: Man held for thrashing, dragging 10-yr-old girl by hair in Dera Bassi

Dera Bassi police on Sunday arrested a 60-year-old man for assaulting and dragging a 10-year-old girl by her hair in Lohara Wala Mohalla, Dera Bassi. Dera Bassi police registered a case under Sections 333 (house trespassing) and 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of BNS, and 75 (cruelty to children) of Juvenile Justice Act. (HT Photo)

The accused, identified as Nirmal Singh, a gardener and resident of the same area, was arrested after a video of him beating the victim with slippers and dragging her by her hair came to fore.

Police said the accused was on his way on his scooter, when some children playing in the area hurled stones at his vehicle and scampered off.

Enraged, the accused followed the 10-year-old girl into her rented accommodation, where she lives with her parents and relatives, all natives of Bihar.

After he questioned the family, other children pulled out the hiding girl from a room, blaming her for the mischief. The infuriated accused then proceeded to drag her by her hair and beat her up with slippers.

The child’s parents were at work at the time of the incident. After her parents returned home, she revealed her ordeal, following which her father lodged a complaint with the Dera Bassi police.

“My parents were at work, but there were many people witnessed the crime. Yet no one stopped him. Eventually my maternal aunt came to my rescue, but he pushed her too,” the victim told the police.

Dera Bassi police registered a case under Sections 333 (house trespassing) and 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of BNS, and 75 (cruelty to children) of Juvenile Justice Act.