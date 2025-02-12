Mohali: Man loses phone to 3 bike-borne snatchers

A pedestrian on Monday lost his mobile to three motorcycle borne miscreants outside his workplace in Industrial Area Phase-7. Victim identified as Dhiana Nan Kumar of Balongi, told police that he was talking over the phone, standing outside his office around 4 pm, when three men on a bike snatched my phone and fled the spot. Phase-1 police have booked three unidentified men under section 304 (snatching) of BNS. (HT Photo)

Phase-1 police have booked three unidentified men under section 304 (snatching) of BNS.

In another case, City Kharar police on Monday booked an unidentified motorcyclist who snatched the mobile phone of a woman outside her paying guest accommodation in Kharar.

Shruti Chauhan told police that she was standing near her PG when a biker snatched her phone and fled away. “I got so panicked that I could not recall his vehicle number”, Chauhan said.

Kharar police have registered a snatching case.