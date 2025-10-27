Mohali: Man posing as gangster Goldy Brar’s aide sends death threat to devotional singer

After businessmen and film producers, devotional singer Hansraj Raghuvanshi has now received a death threat in the name of gangster Goldy Brar.

The threat was issued by one of Raghuvanshi’s own followers, who demanded ₹15 lakh as extortion money and warned that the singer and his family would be killed by gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar if the demand was not met.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Rahul Kumar Nagde, a resident of Himanshumera City, Madhya Pradesh. He allegedly made a WhatsApp call to Raghuvanshi’s private security guard, Vijay Kataria, during which he threatened the singer in a 4-minute-25-second audio recording, claiming to have connections with Goldy Brar.

Though the threat was made on September 15, the matter came to light after the security guard handed over the audio recording to the police. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against Nagde under Sections 351/2 (criminal intimidation and threat to reputation), 308/5 (extortion), 296 (hurting religious sentiments) and 67 (sending obscene material electronically) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Zirakpur police station.

According to the FIR, Nagde had first met the devotional singer at the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain in 2021-22.

Investigators are now examining whether Nagde has any direct link with the gangsters or was merely using their names to intimidate the singer. Police have also despatched teams to Madhya Pradesh to arrest the accused.

Satinder Singh, station house officer (SHO), Zirakpur, said, “A case has been registered based on the complaint. The accused is from Madhya Pradesh. His arrest will clarify whether he has any real connection with Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi or was simply using their names to intimidate the victim.”