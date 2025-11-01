Mohali mayor calls special meet to tackle mounting garbage crisis

Amid the escalating solid waste management crisis in the city, Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu has convened a special House meeting on November 3 to discuss urgent measures to tackle overflowing garbage and dysfunctional waste plants across the city. The agenda note circulated for the meeting states that two major garbage processing plants at Shahimajra, near Phase 5, and Jagatpura, near Phase 11, are facing fierce opposition from surrounding residents. (HT)

According to officials, the situation has worsened after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ordered the closure of the existing dumping ground, leaving the municipal corporation with no formal site to dispose of waste.

Housing a population of 2.3 lakh, Mohali generates around 150 tonnes of waste daily. But shockingly, it still lacks a permanent mechanism for processing the garbage.

In absence of a dumping site and nearly defunct waste processing plants, daily garbage collection and disposal have come to a standstill.

Locals have repeatedly complained of foul smell, mosquito breeding, unsanitary conditions and rising health concerns. “The demand to shift both processing sites has intensified, bringing the situation to a critical point,” the agenda reads.

It adds that despite “various efforts” by MC to manage waste, there has been no significant improvement. While a proposed waste processing plant at Samgoli village in Dera Bassi is in the pipeline, it is expected to take at least two years to become fully operational. Officials also highlighted that there was presently no proper road access to the Samgoli site.

Mayor Sidhu said, “We have resolved to send Mohali’s solid waste to the Samgoli site in Dera Bassi, where an eco-friendly processing plant will be set up. The first step is to construct a 1-km approach road. Once that is ready, garbage from Mohali, Zirakpur, Dera Bassi and Lalru will be transported and processed there. However, the city cannot afford to wait for long-term plans while garbage piles up daily. Residents are suffering now. We want to speed up the process and find immediate, practical solutions. The special House meeting will seek suggestions from councillors to resolve the crisis without delay.”

“The House will deliberate on emergency measures, including temporary dumping arrangements and faster execution of the Samgoli project, until a permanent system is establish,” the mayor added