Mohali: Mayor Sidhu launches sewerage, drainage cleaning drive in Phase 11

Following heavy rainfall that led to waterlogging in residential areas of Phase 11, Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu has initiated a sewerage and drainage cleaning drive using government machines along with trolleys arranged by the Sidhu Foundation. The foundation has also deployed its private labour force to speed up the repair work. The mayor urged the government to direct GMADA to release Mohali’s share of funds to the MC, so that a permanent solution could be provided to the residents. (HT File)

During his visit to inspect the ongoing work, the mayor said that water had entered several houses due to excessive rainfall. “On inspection, it was found that the street and road drains were choked. A large-scale cleaning drive has now been launched to prevent residents from facing similar hardships in the event of future downpours,” he added.

Sidhu highlighted that plastic bags were being recovered in large quantities from the drainage lines, which was the primary cause of sewer and drainage blockages. Appealing to the residents of Mohali, he said, “People must refrain from throwing plastic bags into streets, drains, and sewers, and should avoid using them altogether. Otherwise, this will lead to even bigger problems in the future.”

The mayor further stated that the real solution lay in a complete overhaul of the sewerage and drainage system, which would require more than ₹200 crore. “I have already written to the government regarding this demand,” he said.

Targeting Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), Sidhu remarked, “GMADA earns billions by selling Mohali’s land but does not spend even a single rupee on strengthening the city’s basic infrastructure. The municipal corporation (MC), despite its limited resources, is making every possible effort to address the issues of the people.”

The mayor urged the government to direct GMADA to release Mohali’s share of funds to the MC, so that a permanent solution could be provided to the residents. He also appealed to the city’s MLAs to rise above politics and ensure that the necessary funds are secured from the government for the benefit of the people.