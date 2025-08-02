Search
Sat, Aug 02, 2025
Mohali MC collects 20 crore under property tax OTS scheme

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Published on: Aug 02, 2025 10:54 am IST

The Municipal Corporation (MC) Mohali has collected an unprecedented 20 crore in property tax dues under the One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme, an initiative launched by the Punjab government to facilitate the clearance of long-pending dues. The figure—achieved by the scheme’s deadline of July 31, 2025—represents nearly a threefold increase over the previous year’s collection.

The figure—achieved by the scheme’s deadline of July 31, 2025—represents nearly a threefold increase over the previous year’s collection. (HT File)
Municipal commissioner Parminder Pal Singh Sandhu, while sharing the details, said that the revenue generated this year represents a nearly threefold increase compared to last year’s total. “This significant rise in collection reflects both the public’s positive response to the scheme and the hard work of our teams on the ground,” he said.

Dr Sanjeev Kamboj, medical officer of health and in-charge of the property tax branch, praised the MC staff for their tireless efforts. According to him, teams worked extended hours, including late nights on the final two days, to accommodate the surge in taxpayers. “Our staff’s dedication was extraordinary. Many of them worked until midnight to ensure no citizen was left unattended,” Kamboj said.

Notably, a large number of commercial property owners came forward to settle their outstanding dues, setting a positive example for civic responsibility.

Commissioner Sandhu expressed deep appreciation for both the MC staff and local residents. “The overwhelming support from citizens has made this campaign a resounding success,” he said.

