Mohali MC, GMADA raze illegal structures in Phase 7 amid residents’ protest

The Mohali municipal corporation (MC), in coordination with the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), on Monday carried out a major anti-encroachment drive in Phase 7, demolishing unauthorised constructions outside residential houses and behind the market area. The action, part of an ongoing campaign against illegal extensions, continued for nearly six hours amid strong resistance from residents. Despite objections from residents, the authorities proceeded with the action. (HT Photo)

Several unauthorised structures, including sheds, extended portions and encroachments beyond approved building lines, were pulled down during the drive, which was conducted between 11 am and 5 pm. Officials said more than 100 houses were identified and targeted during the operation. A large police contingent was deployed at the site to prevent any law-and-order situation and to ensure the smooth execution of the demolition drive.

Despite objections from residents, the authorities proceeded with the action. Demolition was also carried out at the residence of former MLA Ranjit Singh Chajjalwaddi, where his son reportedly objected to the move. Residents, however, accused the civic body of adopting a “selective approach”, alleging that several encroachments were left untouched.

The demolition drive is being carried out in compliance with a 2022 order of the Punjab and Haryana high court, which had directed the authorities to remove illegal encroachments from public land. Recently, the court had expressed displeasure over the delay in implementation of its directions and cautioned that contempt proceedings could be initiated if the encroachments were not cleared.

The MC had earlier set December 15 as the deadline to remove illegal structures outside residential premises, but the drive was repeatedly stalled due to protests by residents and alleged resistance from certain political quarters.

Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu, who is also the councillor from Phase 7, said that action was taken on around 100 houses on Monday and that the drive would continue on Tuesday in the same area. “The demolition drive will resume in Phase 7 to cover the remaining houses. Even today, residents raised complaints about a ‘pick-and-choose’ approach by the MC,” he said.

Sidhu added that he had repeatedly urged the officials to carry out proper awareness and campaigning in the city before launching such drives. “Despite my repeated requests for advanced communication with residents, the officials went ahead with the action, which has led to resentment among people,” he said.

MC commissioner Parminder Pal Singh defended the drive, stating that the action was taken strictly as per the court’s directions. “The demolition was carried out in compliance with the HC order. Adequate police force was deployed to maintain law and order and ensure public safety during the drive. The anti-encroachment campaign would now be conducted in a phased manner. After Phase 7, the next action will be taken in the 3B2 market area,” he said.