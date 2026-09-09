Mohali MC panel clears 43, ₹99 L shed project among key works

The Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) of the Mohali municipal corporation approved 43 proposals, including a ₹99 lakh estimate for construction of new sheds at Jagatpura secondary waste-collection point, during a meeting chaired by mayor Sarabjeet Singh Samana on Tuesday. A major allocation was proposed for annual maintenance of the special park in Zone 1, estimated at ₹34 lakh. The committee also considered ₹15 lakh estimate for developing green belts in front of St Xavier’s High School, Wards 66 and 71, along with ₹57 lakh for annual maintenance of general parks in Zone 1. (Sourced)

The proposals covered civic infrastructure, sanitation, water supply, parks, roads and the corporation’s administrative requirements.The detailed agenda shows that the committee considered a range of development works.

A major allocation was proposed for annual maintenance of the special park in Zone 1, estimated at ₹34 lakh. The committee also considered ₹15 lakh estimate for developing green belts in front of St Xavier’s High School, Wards 66 and 71, along with ₹57 lakh for annual maintenance of general parks in Zone 1.

The civic body also proposed ₹38 lakh for supplying drivers and labour for a big tree-pruning machine for two years. This is aimed at supporting regular pruning and maintenance of trees across the municipal area.

Another significant proposal was ₹38 lakh for construction of a badminton court in Kargil Park, the park near Gurdwara Sahib in Sector 71, the park opposite Kothi No. 397 in Sector 71 and the park opposite Kothi No. 434 in Sector 71. The committee also considered ₹27 lakh for supplying unskilled labour, masons and tractor drivers for the industrial area.

For parks, a further ₹78 lakh was proposed for annual maintenance of general parks in Zone 2, while ₹9 lakh was earmarked for supplying books to libraries in Sectors 77, 78, 79 and 80.

The meeting also focused on strengthening sanitation in newly incorporated areas, with proposals for new JCB machines and tractor-trolleys, while new fogging machines and chemicals were proposed for mosquito-control operations. The committee approved procurement of 1,200 litres of Cyphenothrin 5% EC insecticide/adulticide, with the estimated expenditure placed at about ₹26 lakh including GST.

Several water-supply related works were approved, including a ₹57 lakh new tubewell in Phase 9 industrial area, installation of dosing pumps at tubewells and UGSRs, an air compressor at Sector 78 tubewells, electrical works at the Phase 6 water treatment plant, and four dewatering sump pumps for the same plant. Proposals for damaged sewer lines in Phases 5 and 7 were also approved.

Administrative proposals included stationery, computer and printer maintenance, staff computer training, a new laptop for the mayor and furniture for the offices of the other officials.

The committee also considered infrastructure and beautification works, including construction of a footpath in front of the DC office in Sector 76, development of a boundary wall and water works at the Phase 1 booster, beautification of an entry point in Zone 2, installation of floodlights at parks in Phases 3B1 and 4, and extension of time for a road recarpeting project.

For civic maintenance, the committee approved the purchase of a tree-pruning machine and reviewed estimates for waterproofing the roof of the corporation’s division offices. A proposal for preparation of a City Logistics Plan for the municipal corporation, SAS Nagar, by Guru Ramdas School of Planning, Guru Nanak Dev University, at a tentative cost of ₹35 lakh for six months was also placed for consideration.

Samana said development works were being undertaken across all 50 wards without political considerations, with the city’s interests being kept above party politics.

Senior deputy mayor RP Sharma, deputy mayor Harpal Singh Channa, municipal commissioner Sandeep Singh Garha and committee members-councillors Ramandeep Kaur and Gurmeet Kaur attended the meeting.