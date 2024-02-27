 Mohali MC proposes a budget of ₹168 crore for 2024-25 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali MC proposes a budget of 168 crore for 2024-25

Mohali MC proposes a budget of 168 crore for 2024-25

ByHillary Victor, Mohali
Feb 27, 2024 09:34 AM IST

As per the budget estimates, the civic body expects to earn ₹35 crore from property tax, while last year, the target was ₹33 crore

The Mohali municipal corporation has proposed a budget of 168 crore for the 2024-25 fiscal year. It will be tabled in the General House meeting scheduled on March 1.

In 2023-24, Mohali MC had approved a budget of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>190 crore but received only <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>173 crore from the local bodies department. (HT File Photo)
In 2023-24, Mohali MC had approved a budget of 190 crore but received only 173 crore from the local bodies department. (HT File Photo)

In 2023-24, the civic body had approved a budget of 190 crore but received only 173 crore from the local bodies department.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

As per the budget estimates, the civic body expects to earn 35 crore from property tax, while last year, the target was 33 crore.

Failing to find bidders for 31 crore advertisement tenders in the past year, the MC suffered losses, as it could not earn even a single penny of the proposed 31 crore from advertisements during the 2023-24 fiscal year. This year, the civic body has only proposed to earn 12 crore from outdoor advertisements.

The MC also plans to spend around 16 crore on developing a stronger network of footpaths to make the city pedestrian-friendly. Around 20 crore has been earmarked for miscellaneous development works and 5 crore for the purchase of machinery. The civic body is also planning to spend around 3 crore for the upkeep of parks.

No new taxes

Deputy mayor Kuljeet Singh Bedi said no new tax has been proposed. Addressing the issue of pending projects, he said, the discussion will be held in the General House meeting on March 1.

The MC House had approved the revision of the composition fee of the tehbazaari wing and categorised the recovery price of each item. Further, it capped the fine for encroachments by street vendors at 5,000.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Hillary Victor

    Hillary Victor is a Principal Correspondent at Chandigarh. He covers Chandigarh administration, municipal corporation and all political parties.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On