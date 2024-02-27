Mohali MC proposes a budget of 168 crore for 2024-25

The Mohali municipal corporation has proposed a budget of ₹168 crore for the 2024-25 fiscal year. It will be tabled in the General House meeting scheduled on March 1. In 2023-24, Mohali MC had approved a budget of ₹ 190 crore but received only ₹ 173 crore from the local bodies department. (HT File Photo)

In 2023-24, the civic body had approved a budget of ₹190 crore but received only ₹173 crore from the local bodies department.

As per the budget estimates, the civic body expects to earn ₹35 crore from property tax, while last year, the target was ₹33 crore.

Failing to find bidders for ₹31 crore advertisement tenders in the past year, the MC suffered losses, as it could not earn even a single penny of the proposed ₹31 crore from advertisements during the 2023-24 fiscal year. This year, the civic body has only proposed to earn ₹12 crore from outdoor advertisements.

The MC also plans to spend around ₹16 crore on developing a stronger network of footpaths to make the city pedestrian-friendly. Around ₹20 crore has been earmarked for miscellaneous development works and ₹5 crore for the purchase of machinery. The civic body is also planning to spend around ₹3 crore for the upkeep of parks.

No new taxes

Deputy mayor Kuljeet Singh Bedi said no new tax has been proposed. Addressing the issue of pending projects, he said, the discussion will be held in the General House meeting on March 1.

The MC House had approved the revision of the composition fee of the tehbazaari wing and categorised the recovery price of each item. Further, it capped the fine for encroachments by street vendors at ₹5,000.