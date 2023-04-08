Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali will get international standard roads: Mayor

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Apr 08, 2023 03:52 AM IST

Moahli mayor Amarjeet Singh Sidhu said a concrete solution had been devised to solve the problem of road deterioration, under which roads will be rebuilt with new strategy to ensure that they last for a longer period of time

City mayor Amarjeet Singh Sidhu on Friday that the municipal corporation was moving forward with the vision of ensuring quality roads in Mohali matching international standards.

Mohali mayor said re-carpeting of roads in Phase 7 will be completed within next 15 days. (HT File Photo)
Sidhu said a concrete solution had been devised to solve the problem of road deterioration, under which roads will be rebuilt with new strategy to ensure that they last for a longer period of time.

He said various progressive decisions had been taken after multiple rounds of meetings with the PWD (B&R) officers, along with other senior officers and members of MC.

He said adequate arrangements will be made to counter water logging issues during the rainy season. “Rainwater control plan work is our top priority. Mohali MC will set a unique example for other corporations in resolving water logging issues,” the mayor said.

He said re-carpeting of roads in Phase 7 will be completed within next 15 days.

At a meeting held on Friday evening to review the progress of work, the mayor directed officers of the MC engineering department to prepare a status report on the road re-carpeting work and also sought a detailed report on the re-carpeting work underway at various villages falling within MC’s purview.

meeting mohali status report municipal corporation mc
