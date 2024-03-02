 Mohali Medical College to get six-bedded ICU: Dr Balbir Singh - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali Medical College to get six-bedded ICU: Dr Balbir Singh

Mohali Medical College to get six-bedded ICU: Dr Balbir Singh

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Mar 02, 2024 09:44 AM IST

Dr Balbir Singh, who was visiting the medical college to assess the ICU’s preparedness, announced that chief minister Bhagwant Mann will inaugurate the facility that will provide ventilator support to patients at nominal prices

Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) is set to receive a six-bedded Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as part of the Sehatmand Punjab Mission, Punjab health and family welfare minister Dr Balbir Singh said on Friday.

The minister emphasised that the ICU was fully operational and equipped with essential life-saving equipment, including ventilators, crash carts, patient monitors, defibrillators, and infusion pumps. (HT File Photo)
The minister emphasised that the ICU was fully operational and equipped with essential life-saving equipment, including ventilators, crash carts, patient monitors, defibrillators, and infusion pumps. (HT File Photo)

Singh, who was visiting the medical college to assess the ICU’s preparedness, announced that chief minister Bhagwant Mann will inaugurate the facility that will provide ventilator support to patients at nominal prices. The minister emphasised that the ICU was fully operational and equipped with essential life-saving equipment, including ventilators, crash carts, patient monitors, defibrillators, and infusion pumps. The establishment of this ICU is expected to enhance the state’s medical infrastructure.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Additionally, Singh inspected the newly constructed Biosafety Level 2 Lab at the hospital. The lab boasts advanced infrastructure and state-of-the-art equipment such as biosafety cabinets, RNA extractors, centrifuges, and PCR machines. The lab will help in the timely identification of viruses with public health significance, such as influenza, respiratory tract infections, vector-borne viruses, and gastrointestinal infections.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On