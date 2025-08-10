Mohali: Month on, Dhakoli jewellery shop heist cracked, 4 nabbed from Delhi

Nearly a month after four persons robbed a jewellery shop in Dhakoli after holding the owner’s father hostage, police nabbed the quartet – one of them a former Delhi police constable – from the Capital. Recoveries, including ₹8 lakh cash, 120 gm gold and 500 gm silver, have been made from them, Cops briefing the media about arrests in Mohali on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Vijay Kamal, a former Delhi police constable dismissed from duty in 2018, Amit Shukla, a resident of Delhi, Ravinder Tyagi and Akash Sharma.

Police said both Kamal and Shukla have multiple criminal cases registered against them in Delhi.

Had surveyed shop earlier too, left after finding crowd

Police said the group had first visited the shop on July 6 but left after finding it crowded. On July 11, they returned on a motorcycle, posing as customers, tied up the shop owner’s father and looted the gold, silver, and cash kept in the shop. They also took away the shop’s DVR and a small closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera.

Wore turban, covered face to avoid identification

To avoid identification, Kamal wore a turban, a disguise he learnt from online videos, and all four kept their faces covered.

However, police scanned footage from over 1,000 CCTVs installed on toll plazas and highways and traced them to Delhi. A police team from Zirakpur, including Dhakoli station house officer, inspector Simarjit Singh, inspector Malkit Singh, inspector Gabbar Singh, and the anti-narcotics staff from Mubarikpur, carried out the operation to arrest them.

Zirakpur superintendent of police (SP) Jaspinider Singh said the group zeroed-in on the shop after checking jewellery stores online.

Police said they are probing the accused’s involvement in similar incidents in other states.