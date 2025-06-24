Mohali: Nigerian arrested, 540-gm cocaine seized

An African national has been arrested and 540-gm cocaine, along with ₹10,000 drug money, has been seized in Kharar, the police said on Monday. Identified as Ekjoa, a native of Aboh Mbaise district in Imo state of Anambra in Nigeria, the accused was caught on June 21 near Golden Estate, Sector 115 (Khooni Majra), where he had been residing. Mohali SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans said the police had received a tip-off about the African national who had come to India on a student visa.

Addressing mediapersons, Mohali SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans said the police had received a tip-off about the African national who had come to India on a student visa. A raid was conducted in flat number 116B on the first floor of Golden Estate from where 540-gm cocaine, ₹10,000 drug money, eight large and 10 small packing pouches, a digital weighing scale and various types of rubber packaging material were seized.

SSP Hans further revealed that the accused had been living in India for quite some time. He did not possess a passport, and his visa had already expired. During interrogation, it was found that he used to source cocaine from Delhi-NCR to sell it in the region.

The accused’s mobile phone has been sent for forensic examination as police hope to retrieve data regarding other drug traffickers. Officials said the accused is not cooperating during interrogation, primarily speaking in his native African language and unable to communicate in English.

Preliminary investigations also revealed that he had shifted to Kharar six months ago, and cops are verifying if his police verification was carried out at that time. Authorities have contacted immigration officials to verify his travel documents.

A case has been registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Kharar Sadar police station. He was presented before the duty magistrate, who remanded him to two days of police custody.