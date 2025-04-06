Mohali nurse loses 1.42 lakh in overseas job scam, 2 booked

A 34-year-old nurse from Mohali has alleged that she was duped of ₹1.42 lakh by a man who promised her a job in Qatar. The complainant stated that the accused claimed to have connections for placing candidates in jobs abroad and told her he operated from Jammu, Kerala and Panipat. (HT File Photo)

The complainant, Shelja Walia, a resident of Shivalik Vihar, Nayagaon, stated in her police complaint that she had met the accused Sameer Ahmad Sheikh through a mutual friend named Zahida. Sameer claimed to have connections for placing candidates in jobs abroad and told her he operated from Jammu, Kerala and Panipat.

In her statement, Shelja said she met Sameer in Sector 17, Chandigarh, where he assured her of arranging a job in Qatar for a total fee of ₹2 lakh, which would include expenses for visa, medical tests, insurance, and tickets.

Acting on his instructions sent over WhatsApp, Shelja transferred ₹92,290 to an account held by Sameer’s father, Abdul Rashid in Punjab National Bank on May 29, 2024. She further deposited ₹50,000 on June 3, bringing the total amount paid to ₹1,42,290.

Despite multiple follow-ups through calls and messages, Sameer allegedly kept stalling the process, citing delays and making false promises. “He even began sending me personal messages, stating that I won’t get my money back, and claimed his father, who is in the police in Jammu, has connections that would protect them,” Shelja said in her complaint.

She further alleged that Sameer, currently residing in Qatar, and his relatives were mentally harassing her, and no work was done despite the payment.

Based on her complaint, police verified the transactions and the sequence of events. After an internal inquiry, a case was registered under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC at Police Station Sector 17, Chandigarh against Sameer Ahmad Sheikh and Abdul Rashid on April 4.