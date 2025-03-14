Mohali: Owner, staff of immigration firm booked for duping 3 of 30 lakh

The Phase 1 police have lodged three FIRs against the owner and staff of an immigration firm for duping three persons of ₹30.65 lakh in all with false promises of sending them abroad. Mohali police have lodged three FIRs against the owner and staff of an immigration firm for duping three persons of ₹ 30.65 lakh (HT File)

In the first case, police booked Rakesh Rikhi, owner of Rudraksh Group Overseas, Phase 1, besides his staff, including Gurpreet Singh, Amit Sharma, Aditya and Gaurav Kumar.

The accused were booked following the complaint of Varinderpal Singh of Jahangirpuri, New Delhi.

Singh told police that the accused took ₹16.7 lakh from him while promising to send both his daughters, Navneet Kumar and Karishma, abroad. But he neither fulfilled his promise nor returned the money.

Notably, Rikhi is already in police custody in connection with multiple cheating cases.

In another case, police booked Rikhi and Baljit Singh for defrauding an Uttrakhand resident of ₹2.45 lakh with similar operandi. The victim, Omesh Tripathi, had lodged a complaint with the local police last year.

In the third case, police booked Rikhi, Anureet and Rakhi for taking ₹11.5 lakh from Bhushan Singla of Sangrur, but not fulfilling the deal to send him abroad.

Thus, all accused were booked under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Immigration Act through three separate FIRs at the Phase-1 police station.