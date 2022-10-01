Mohali police hold flag march for peaceful festive season

The local police under the supervision of SSP Vivek Sheel Soni on Friday night took out a flag march in view of the festive season.

Police teams visited various places, including Phase 3B2, Phase 11, Zirakpur and Sohana. The parked vehicles were also checked and special instructions were given to shopkeepers to stay alert during the festive season.

“We have been directed by the Punjab chief minister and DGP to keep strict vigil during festive season and thus checking will be conducted daily by our teams. Strict action will be taken against those who would try to hamper the peace amid festivities,” said the SSP.