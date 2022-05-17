Mohali police nab three with 126 gm heroin, restricted medicines

The district police arrested three men after recovering 126 gm heroin, and 1,240 banned tablets and capsules from their possession in separate cases on Monday.

The first accused, Harjeet Singh, a resident of Barauli village, Kurali, was caught with 121 gm heroin at a check post near Saneta village, Kharar.

In the second case, Sohana police recovered 5 gm of intoxicant powder, suspected to be heroin, from Gagandeep Singh, a resident of Sohana. He was arrested from a check post that was laid following a tip-off.

Later, Sohana police also arrested Kulwant Singh, alias, Lucky, for carrying 1,240 banned capsules and tablets. A resident of Sohana, Kulwant was arrested near Purab Premium Apartments after was unable to produce any documentary evidence regarding the banned tablets.

Senior superintended of police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said in a single day, police apprehended three drug runners. “They were produced in court and taken on two-day police remand. Now, they will be interrogated to unearth their drug-peddling network,” he said.

Panchkula police also arrested a man with 4.2 gm heroin. The accused, Sunil Kumar of Kharak Mangoli, was arrested from Bir Ghaggar.

Chandigarh Police’s crime cell, meanwhile, arrested Dimple Kumar, 31, of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, after finding 430 gm charas in his possession. He was caught by a police patrol team near the Sector 31A/B dividing road. Separate cases under the NDPS Act were registered.