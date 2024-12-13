Mohali police ready plan to check mishaps in Dera Bassi

Frequent road accidents in Dera Bassi have claimed countless lives. To prevent further tragedies, Mohali police have taken steps to identify and address hotspots, aiming to make the road safer for all. Police have pressed for installing reflectors on the dividers near electricity board office, Saidpura, and reflector boards on the divider on the flyover near Hansa Park in Dera Bassi. (HT File photo for representation)

As per police report, which was submitted to the local deputy commissioner (DC) along with the suggestions; these hotspots include the diversion near Bhushan factory, Barwala Road, Dera Bassi flyover while travelling from Ambala to Chandigarh side and the Judicial Complex Road.

Police have suggested installing blinking lights, reflectors and red lights at accident prone places.

Mohali police have recommended installation of lights or reflectors at the beginning of the Dera Bassi flyover from Ambala side, and at the end of the flyover while going towards Chandigarh.

Police have also asked administration to install a traffic signal near the Bhushan factory to enable residents of Haripur Kuran village, Dera Bassi, to easily cross the road without getting hurt. According to officials, many accidents were reported at the said junction.

Punjab Road Safety and Traffic Research Centre (PRSTRC) conducted a road safety audit of Dera Bassi subdivision earlier this year. As per the audit, speed humps are needed near the Bhushan factory, which is a major accident hotspot. Besides, pedestrian markings were also found to be wrongly marked at this point.

The experts further pointed out the need to install blinkers at the junction, besides installing a crash barrier on the Ambala to Dera Bassi lane as crossing of vehicles from the wrong side observed due to many residential areas coming up near the junction.

Talking about the Barwala Road - a single road having multiple diversions, traffic police recommended construction of a divider besides installing blinkers near a Muslim shrine (dargah) located on the said road.

Police further pressed for installing reflectors on the dividers near electricity board office, Saidpura, and reflector boards on the divider on the flyover near Hansa Park.

As per police, heavy traffic jams are witnessed near Judicial Complex and tehsil office in Dera Bassi, causing traffic blockage near schools and villages. Thus, officials say, the civic authorities should install road delineators from Dera Bassi bus stand to railway crossing.

Earlier PRSTRC highlighted the need for an additional bus stoppage point on the Dera Bassi to Ambala lane other than the current bus stop as due to existing bus stand, buses approaching from Chandigarh stop on the opposite side of the road, causing jams.

Police have also sought a towing van/recovery van to remove accidental vehicles and their debris from the road.

Shambhu sit-in worsening situation

Notably, 11 months since the farmers have been staging a sit-in at the Shambhu barrier on the Punjab and Haryana border, blocking the key national highway (NH) connecting Delhi with Haryana and Punjab; traffic has almost doubled on the Zirakpur-Dera Bassi road, causing serpentine queues daily.

Haryana government had blocked the Ambala-Chandigarh NH-152 on February 11 in the wake of farmers’ “Delhi Chalo” march on February 13. Haryana Police had erected cement blocks on the highway near the Shambhu barrier to stop the farmers from reaching Delhi.

Since then, commuters heading to the capital are a hassled as the traffic from Punjab was diverted towards Zirakpur, Dappar toll and Jharmari barrier, delaying their trips by nearly two hours. Similarly, those coming from Delhi cannot pass through the Shambhu barrier to enter Punjab from Ambala and have to travel extra distance through the Dera Bassi-Zirakpur road to enter Punjab.

As per police data, now, over 50,000 vehicles pass through Dappar toll plaza daily as compared to 38,000 vehicles before the Shambhu blockade. Moreover 10,000 additional vehicles, including heavy transport vehicles, are taking side roads, bypassing Dappar toll towards Lehli, Ramgarh, Yamuna Nagar. Other diversions also remain choked, especially during morning and evening hours.

50 accident FIRs lodged this year

As per official figures, Mohali district, in 2023, recorded a total of 300 deaths in 500 road accidents, while in 2022, 296 people died in 494 mishaps.

Six areas, including Airport Road, Sohana, Kharar, Zirakpur, Lalru and Dera Bassi, witnessed a staggering 62% of the total road fatalities in 2022. Among these, Dera Bassi, Zirakpur and Lalru police stations led in number of accident FIRs registered.

While 68 accident cases were registered in Dera Bassi last year, over 50 similar cases have been registered till date this year.

However, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Deepak Pareek said police are taking many initiatives, including installation of cameras and required road safety infrastructure, with the help of authorities concerned to streamline traffic and save precious lives.