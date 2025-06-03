Mohali police seize propertyof two drug smugglers

Police seized the property of two drug smugglers operating in Lalru as part of the statewide ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign on Monday. The drug peddlers, Jaswant Pal Singh and Jasvir Singh, were residing in Sadarpura Mohalla, Lalru. (HT Photo)

Acting on the directions of Harcharan Singh Bhullar, DIG Ropar Range, the district police froze the asset, identifying it as a proceed of drug trafficking, SSP Harmandeep Hans confirmed.

Providing details, the SSP said the Lalru police team had earlier recovered four quintals and 48 kg of poppy husk from the possession of Jaswant and Jasvir. FIR No 82, dated April 16, 2020, had been registered against them under Sections 15 and 61 of the NDPS Act at the Lalru police station.

Pursuing a financial angle in the case, the SHO of the Lalru police station and his team identified a residential property measuring 130 square yards and valued at ₹22.44 lakh registered in the name of accused Jasvir and Savita Pal, the wife of accused Jaswant. The property, located in Lalru, was flagged as being acquired from drug proceeds.

Following an investigation and verification with the revenue department, the police submitted a proposal to the Competent Authority, New Delhi, seeking approval for seizing and freezing the property. After sustained efforts, the said house was officially frozen under Section 68F of the NDPS Act by the Competent Authority and administrator of the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) (SAFEM (FOP)) Act, New Delhi.

SSP Hans added that the accused’s additional properties have also been identified and are being processed for forfeiture under the same provisions by the Mohali police.