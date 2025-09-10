Mohali: Punjab excise dept busts illegal liquor unit in Dera Bassi

In a major crackdown on illicit liquor manufacturing, the Punjab excise department in coordination with Mohali police unearthed an illegal distillation unit in Behra village, Dera Bassi, and seized 200 litres of lahan (fermented wash, which is distilled to get illicit liquor) stored in drums, buckets, and bottles. According to police, the accused present at the spot was initially detained but managed to escape under the cover of darkness. (HT Photo for representation)

The raid was conducted in the intervening night of September 8 and 9 as part of the ongoing enforcement drive ordered by excise commissioner Jatinder Jorewal.

Excise police headed by ASI Harjinder Singh and local Dera Bassi police led by SI Pavirtar Singh, combed nearly three kilometres of agricultural fields before locating the unit.

Items seized during the raid included one working still, gas burner, 200 litres of lahan, 40 bottles of illicit liquor packed in soft drink bottles, one iron drum, one charva, one takia, a steel pipe, one batthal, and three plastic cans.

According to police, the accused present at the spot was initially detained but managed to escape under the cover of darkness. Police said the accused has been identified and efforts are underway to arrest him.

Assistant commissioner (excise) Ashok Chalotra said the crackdown had been intensified in view of the flood situation to prevent the illegal liquor trade and avert any untoward incidents. “The teams acted swiftly and seized all equipment and raw material used for manufacturing illicit liquor. The accused will be brought to justice shortly,” he said.

An FIR has been registered at Dera Bassi police station under relevant provisions of the Punjab Excise Act. Further investigations are underway to trace the supply chain and identify others involved in the racket.

Officials added that the excise department will continue its district-wide crackdown on illicit liquor manufacturing to safeguard both public health and government revenue.