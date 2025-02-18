Mohali: Research must create impact and aid farmers, says Vice-President

Vice President of India and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurated an ‘Advanced Entrepreneurship Skill Development Programme’ at the National Agri-Food and Biomanufacturing Institute (NABI) here on Monday. The initiative aims to train farmers in advanced technologies to enhance their revenue opportunities. Dhankhar advocated for rural economic revitalisation through micro-industries that add value to agricultural and dairy products. (HT Photo)

Addressing the gathering, Dhankhar stressed the importance of impactful research. “Research should create a significant impact, not remain on the shelf for personal acclaim,” he said, urging NABI to connect with Krishi Vigyan Kendras and Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) institutes to support farmers and raise awareness about government schemes.

Dhankhar advocated for rural economic revitalisation through micro-industries that add value to agricultural and dairy products. He encouraged village-level entrepreneurship to produce items like ice cream, paneer, and sweets, generating employment and enhancing rural livelihoods. He emphasised integrating technology into farming practices, stating that startups from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities must extend their reach to villages to boost agricultural productivity and industrial raw material supply.

The event was attended by Priyank Bharti, Punjab’s technology and environment secretary, professor Ashwani Pareek, executive director, BRIC-NABI, and Ekta Vishnoi, joint secretary, ministry of science and technology. Dhankhar also visited the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Mohali.