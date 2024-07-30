Mohali roads snuff out another life, this time a BTech student

A 20-year-old motorcyclist was crushed under a truck while his friend was injured in the accident that took place on the Airport Road near Bathlana village on Sunday. A 20-year-old motorcyclist was crushed under a truck while his friend was injured in the accident that took place on the Airport Road near Bathlana village on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The deceased was identified as Ashish Manhas, 20, of Mukerian, Hoshiarpur. He was a BTech student at a private college in Jhanjeri and used to stay in a rented accommodation in Sante Majra, Mohali.

His father, Onkar Singh, told the police that incident took place when they were going shopping. “My son wanted to buy clothes from Zirakpur and asked me and his uncle to accompany him. While Ashish and his friend were coming on a bike, we followed them on a separate bike,” he said.

“When we reached Bathlana village, a rashly driven truck, bearing a Punjab registration number, hit their bike following which my son and his friend fell on the road. The front tyre completely crushed my son’s head and he died on the spot. Onlookers rushed his friend to a private hospital in Sohana,” Singh said.

Police have arrested the driver of the truck, identified as Suresh Kumar of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. He was later released on bail.

The accused was booked under Sections 281 (rash driving), 125 (a) (act endangering human life or personal safety of others) and 106 (1) (causing death by rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Sohana police station.

Rights panel takes cognisance of black spots in Mohali

Taking suo motu cognisance of an HT report highlighting the increase in the number of black spots on Mohali roads in the last five years, the Punjab State Human Rights Commission sought a report from Punjab additional director general of police (traffic and road safety) and National Highways Authority of India’s project director.

The HT report, ‘Killer spot, count goes up from 40 to 90 in Mohali’, published on July 29, had highlighted how 26 lives on an average are snuffed out on Mohali roads every month.

The commission sought reports from adgp traffic and NHAI project director on or before the next date of hearing on September 3, 2024.

GMADA allots work tender for 3 roundabouts to remove blackspots at PR7

To decongest the PR-7 Road, better known as Airport Road, and to bring down the number accidents here, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority, on July 17, allotted work for construction of three roundabouts to a private firm.

GMADA had earlier consulted the Punjab Road Safety and Traffic Research Centre for ways to curb accidents on this road which connects Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport to Chandigarh. This is also the only link to the airport for traffic coming from Punjab and Haryana.

After traffic and topographical surveys, the centre proposed that roundabouts of 56m diameter be constructed at the Sector 68/69/78/79 and Sector 67/68/79/80 junctions and a special dumbbell shaped junction be constructed on the intersecting road near Sohana gurdwara junction.

“The composite work of construction of these three roundabouts on the said junctions, including civil, public health and electrical works, amounting to ₹11 crore was allotted by GMADA on July 17, 2024, with a deadline of July 16, 2025,” a GMADA officer said.