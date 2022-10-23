Mohali RPG attack: Ajmer man held for sheltering prime accused

Punjab Police on Saturday said they have recovered assault rifle AK-56 along with 100 rounds on the disclosure of Charat Singh, the main accused in the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack at their intelligence headquarters in Mohali in May.

The police’s state special operation cell, Mohali, also arrested a resident of Ajmer, who is an associate of Canada-based gangster-turned-terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa.

The police identified the accused as Syed Mohammad Touseef Chisty alias Chinky of Rajasthan, who had allegedly provided a hideout to Charat Singh.

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on the disclosures of Charat, police teams have recovered an AK-56 along with 100 rounds of ammunition and a .30 bore pistol.

The DGP said that investigations revealed that Chinky was in touch with Landa for the past five to seven years and on his directions, he had arranged a stay for Charat at a guest house named Al-Khadim in Ajmer. Charat said that Landa had sent around ₹3 to 4 lakh to Chinky, the police chief added.

DGP Yadav said that another accomplice of Charat, Sunil Kumar alias Kala, who provided shelter to him on the directions of America-based Jagroop Singh alias Roop, was earlier arrested from Rupnagar. Roop, a native of Anandpur, is considered to be a close aide of Landa.

Charat, who belongs to Mehdipur, was arrested on October 13 in a joint operation of Punjab Police and the Maharashtra Police’s anti-terrorism squad in Mumbai.

The state special operation cell had brought Charat on transit remand from Mumbai to investigate his link with Landa, who had reportedly planned the RPG attack along with another Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh, alias Rinda.

Charat has been facing several cases of heinous crimes, including murder, attempt to murder, and others the Arms Act in Punjab.

According to the police, he had also procured an RPG, AK-47, and other weapons from across the border through Rinda.

Charat was serving a life sentence in a murder case, and at the time of the RPG attack, he was out on parole. “During his parole period, Charat reassembled his associates, including Nishan Kulla, and others from the Tarn Taran area to carry out the RPG attack, which was aimed to destabilise communal harmony and peace in the state,” the police had said.