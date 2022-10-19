Mohali RPG attack: Punjab Police recover made-in-Pakistan pistol

Five days after securing the custody of Charat Singh, the prime accused in Mohali rocket propelled grenade (RPG) attack, the state special operation cell recovered a .30 bore pistol with ‘Made in Pakistan’ written on it, officials said on Tuesday.

Charat of Tarn Taran’s Mehdipur was arrested on October 13 in a joint operation of Punjab Police and Mumbai anti-terrorism squads along with other central agencies.

The special operation cell had brought Charat on transit remand from Mumbai to investigate his links with Canada-based gangster-turned-terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa, who also allegedly orchestrated the RPG attack along with another terrorist Harvinder Singh alias Rinda.

Special operation cell officials, while seeking his extended remand from a Mohali court, said Charat revealed that an AK-47 rifle was also sent to India through a drone from Pakistan and he was in touch with Landa.

“We haven’t recovered the AK-47 yet, but have seized a .30 bore pistol. We need to know the place where the AK-47 landed in India and need to trace it,” the officials said.

Charat has been sent in three-day police remand on Tuesday.

His counsel CS Bawa, however, contended that the police should have recovered AK-47 during his previous five days’ custody. “Charat has nothing to do with the RPG case and has no connection with Landa. The police should have extracted information about the place where the rifle was dropped during his five-day custody and thus, there was nothing to recover from him now,” he added.

According to sources, after the attack at Mohali intelligence headquarters, Charat hid at several hideouts in Haryana, UP, Madhya Pradesh and finally reached Mumbai 20 days before his arrest.

They added that Charat’s location was traced after he made a phone call to his family.

As per the police, the May 9 attack was carried out with the help of Charat and Nishan Singh, both residents of Tarn Taran. Another local, Baljinder Singh Rambo, had allegedly picked up the weapon and handed it over to Charat.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON