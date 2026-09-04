Mohali salon firing: Owner got repeated extortion threats, had warned staff

The owner of the salon in Sector 80, where two motorcycle-borne men opened fire on Wednesday evening, had warned his staff in advance about the threat as he had received extortion calls and death threats repeatedly, the outlet manager stated in his police complaint. Police examining CCTV footage, owner’s calls records to identify shooters. (HT FILE)

Sohana police have registered an FIR after the firing at Hair Masters Salon at SCO 4/5, opposite CP67 Mall. Salon manager Amir Husain, 24, a Phase 11 resident, told police that owner Sahil Kapoor had been receiving repeated calls from people claiming links to different gangster groups.

According to Husain’s statement, the callers demanded extortion money from Kapoor and threatened to kill him if he failed to meet their demands. Kapoor informed the salon staff about the calls and threats and asked them to remain alert. The threats continued for several days before the firing, the complainant stated.

The attack took place around 8.30 pm on Wednesday when 10 to 12 workers and three to four clients were inside the salon. Husain told police that two men arrived in the parking area on a Hero Splendor motorcycle without a registration number. The rider covered his face with a cloth, while the pillion rider wore a helmet.

The pillion rider got off the motorcycle with a handgun and fired through the salon’s glass frontage towards the people inside. The shot shattered the glass, but nobody suffered injuries. The shooter then tried to fire another shot, but the magazine fell from the weapon. The two men then fled on the motorcycle towards the main road.

Police reached the spot after receiving information about the firing and secured the area. Husain told police that he had been working at the salon for around two years.

Police registered the case under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 308(5) (extortion), 324(4) (mischief), 351(3) (criminal intimidation) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

Officials said they are examining Kapoor’s call records and the CCTV footage to identify the callers and the two shooters. Police are also trying to trace the motorcycle and establish if the firing was carried out at the direction of some gangster group. The firing took place opposite CP67 Mall, an area that sees visitors throughout the day. Police are also examining footage from nearby establishments and other available cameras to establish the suspects’ route before and after the attack.

No gang has claimed responsibility for the firing so far.