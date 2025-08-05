Mohali: Sanjeev Vashisht re-elected as BJP Mohali district president for second term

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unanimously re-elected Sanjeev Vashisht as the district President of SAS Nagar (Mohali) for a second consecutive term. Sanjeev Vashisht (HT)

Vashisht, who officially joined politics in January 2021, has built a strong grassroots presence through over a decade of active involvement in various social and industrial bodies such as the Mohali Industries Association (MIA), Sewa Bharti and the Shri Brahmin Sabha, Mohali. Known for his approachable leadership style, he is reputed to know most party workers by name — a testament to his personal engagement at the booth level.

In the 2022 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, he contested as the BJP candidate from Mohali constituency and garnered 58,000 votes.

Speaking after his re-election, Vashisht said, “We will further strengthen the BJP in Mohali and make a strong comeback in the 2027 elections. The BJP will continue its upward trajectory and expand its base across both urban and rural areas.”

The re-election was conducted under the supervision of former Union minister Som Parkash and state BJP cashier Gurdev Sharma, in the presence of state and district leaders, including Subhash Sharma, Vineet Joshi, Kamal Saini, NK Verma, Lakhwinder Kaur Garcha, Manpreet Sandhu, Gurdarshan Saini, Arun Sharma, Ashok Jha and Hardev Una, the state press in-charge. District office bearers and Mandal Pardhans also attended the event.

Mohali district recently earned national recognition by ranking first in the country for enrolling the highest number of new members during the BJP’s nationwide membership drive.