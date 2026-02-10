Mohali: Scribe riding bike killed in hit-and-run

A 32-year-old journalist was killed in hit-and-run accident near the Sector 89 light point in Mohali in the early hours of Monday. The victim, Davinder Singh, who was working with a Punjabi daily in Mohali, was returning from a wedding function when an unknown vehicle hit his motorcycle, causing him to fall on the road. Victim Davinder Singh worked for a Punjabi daily in Mohali. (HT File)

Police said Singh sustained serious injuries in the accident. He was taken to a hospital in Mohali, where doctors declared him dead.

After receiving information about the incident, family members from his native village in Sangrur reached the hospital. Police conducted a post-mortem examination and later handed over the body to the family. The cremation was performed at his native village.

Davinder had been working as an anchor and journalist in Mohali and Chandigarh for several years. His death led to condolences from members of the journalist community. He is survived by his parents and an elder brother.

The Sohana police registered a case under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police said they were trying to identify the vehicle involved in the accident and have started further investigation.

In another case, a 62-year-old man died in a road accident near Patwari land on the Chhat-Shatabgarh road in Zirakpur.

The victim was identified as Malkhan Singh, who worked as a security guard in Chhatbir Zoo.

According to the FIR registered at the Zirakpur police station, the incident took place on February 5 around 3.30 pm. The complainant, Hukam Chand, said he was returning home to Chhat village, along with his father, Malkhan, on a Honda Activa.

Police said a motorcycle, allegedly driven by Chhavi Kumar of Chhat village, came from the wrong side at high speed and collided with the Activa. Malkhan suffered injuries and fell unconscious on the road.

The injured man was taken to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where doctors declared him dead during treatment. Police said the complainant delayed giving a formal statement as he was attending to his father’s medical care.

Based on the statement, police registered under Sections 281, 106 (1) and 324 (4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.