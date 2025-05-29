Mohali: Senior constable, accomplice arrested for corruption

The district police have arrested a senior constable and his accomplice for accepting a bribe of ₹20,000 in lieu of settling a case. Both accused have been booked under Sections 7 and 7-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, SSP Hans confirmed. (HT File)

Sharing details, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harmandeep Singh Hans on Wednesday informed that senior constable Kuldeep Singh, presently posted at the Kharar City police station, and his accomplice Sangeeta Baweja, a resident of Nayagaon, have been booked for a bribery incident that occurred in July 2024. At that time, complainant ASI Harish had reported a fraud of ₹6,70,000, detailing that his servant, Joseph Alexander, had allegedly stolen his SIM card linked to his bank account and misappropriated the funds. Based on this complaint, an FIR was registered at the Nayagon police station against Alexander.

However, prior to the registration of the FIR, Kuldeep Singh, then posted as MHC at the Nayagaon police station, had demanded and accepted a bribe of ₹20,000 from ASI Harish— ₹10,000 in cash and ₹10,000 via UPI. The online transaction was made to the account of his accomplice, Baweja, on Singh’s instructions, in exchange for facilitating the case settlement.

Both accused have been booked under Sections 7 and 7-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, SSP Hans confirmed.