A cab driver from Mandi Gobindgarh and his three friends were allegedly attacked with a sickle after they intervened to help some women who were being harassed by a group of youths near Jubilee Walk, Sector 70, on Wednesday night. A case under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 324(2) (mischief), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 191(3) (rioting) and 190 (unlawful assembly) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against eight to 10 unidentified persons (HT File) more

According to information, Mandeep, the taxi driver, had gone to the mall with his friends Varinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Husan to celebrate Husan’s birthday. They had arrived in a Fortuner (PB-08-DS-4296), belonging to their friend, and were eating pizza inside the vehicle.

Around 10.50 pm, the friends saw eight to 10 youths harassing some women nearby. Mandeep said in his complaint that the women approached the four friends for help, following which they intervened and confronted the youths. The group subsequently left the spot.

However, around 15 to 20 minutes later, the same youths returned and opened attack on the four friends. Mandeep alleged that the assailants attacked them with an intention to kill. One of them hit him on the head with a sickle, leaving him bleeding.

Based on his complaint, a case under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 324(2) (mischief), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 191(3) (rioting) and 190 (unlawful assembly) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against eight to 10 unidentified persons. No arrests have been made so far. Police are yet to establish the identities of the attackers or the women who were allegedly harassed.

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Facing street harassment, call for help

In case of harassment, stalking, eve-teasing or any other threat, women can seek immediate police assistance by calling the women’s helpline 1091 or the emergency response number 112.