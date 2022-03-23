Mohali | Shopkeeper who bought stolen mobile phones arrested

As part of their efforts to rein in snatchings, the Dhakoli police have arrested a shopkeeper for buying stolen mobile phones.

As many as 18 stolen mobile phones and a laptop were recovered from the accused, identified as Harvinder Singh, a resident of Lohgarh village in Zirakpur, who runs “Pal Communications” shop near his residence.

“The shopkeeper used to buy snatched and stolen mobile phones. A few days back, during the investigation into a phone snatching reported by a Panchkula resident, we found that it was sold at a shop in Lohgarh. On raiding the shop, 18 snatched smartphones and an old laptop were found. The victim’s phone was sold to a man named Arun and has been recovered,” said inspector Jatin Kapoor, station house officer (SHO), Dhakoli police station.

The SHO said the shop owner revealed that he bought the phones from someone named Kali. Therefore, both had been booked under Section 379-B (snatching after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to the committing of snatching) of the Indian Penal Code at the Dhakoli police station. Harvinder was produced before a Dera Bassi court that sent him to two-day police remand on Tuesday.

CBM demands resolution of trader issues

Chandigarh Chandigarh Beopar Mandal (CBM), during the year’s first executive body meeting, highlighted issues faced by traders and demanded early notification of OTS/amnesty scheme for VAT cases and converting old commercial buildings from leasehold to freehold on rationalised charges at their first executive body meeting held this year.

Event held for children with special needs

Chandigarh Samagra Shiksha, department of education, in collaboration with Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India Limited, organised a state-level function for children with special needs and out-of-school children at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 21, on Tuesday. Aids and appliances were distributed among 128 students enrolled in schools and under home-based education here.

GGDSD marks Martyrs’ Day

Chandigarh Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma College’s department of Hindi and readers club, on Tuesday organised a creativity contest to commemorate the martyrdom day of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru, with 70 students participating in different events.

PU holds webinar on role of forensic science

Chandigarh Panjab University’s Institute of Forensic Science conducted webinar on the role of forensic science in justice delivery system in sexual assault cases as a part of its national lecture series. Forensic scientist Dr Ikramul Haque, who is currently working as the director at CFSL (MHA), delivered the lecture.

Poshan Pakhwada 2022

Chandigarh On the second day of the Poshan Pakhwada 2022 on Tuesday, a variety of activities were carried out by the UT administration’s department of social welfare, women and child development to inform the public about the importance of ‘poshan’ and encourage people to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

Two-day long training workshop for CCI caretakers concludes

Chandigarh Chandigarh commission for protection of child rights (CCPCR), in collaboration with district child protection unit (DCPU), organised a two-day training workshop on the role and responsibilities of house mothers, house fathers, caretakers of various child care institutions (CCIs) established under Juvenile Justice (care and protection of children) Act, 2015, at the CCPCR conference hall. A total of 81 participants from different CCIs attended the training programme..