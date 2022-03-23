Mohali | Shopkeeper who bought stolen mobile phones arrested
As part of their efforts to rein in snatchings, the Dhakoli police have arrested a shopkeeper for buying stolen mobile phones.
As many as 18 stolen mobile phones and a laptop were recovered from the accused, identified as Harvinder Singh, a resident of Lohgarh village in Zirakpur, who runs “Pal Communications” shop near his residence.
“The shopkeeper used to buy snatched and stolen mobile phones. A few days back, during the investigation into a phone snatching reported by a Panchkula resident, we found that it was sold at a shop in Lohgarh. On raiding the shop, 18 snatched smartphones and an old laptop were found. The victim’s phone was sold to a man named Arun and has been recovered,” said inspector Jatin Kapoor, station house officer (SHO), Dhakoli police station.
The SHO said the shop owner revealed that he bought the phones from someone named Kali. Therefore, both had been booked under Section 379-B (snatching after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to the committing of snatching) of the Indian Penal Code at the Dhakoli police station. Harvinder was produced before a Dera Bassi court that sent him to two-day police remand on Tuesday.
