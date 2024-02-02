 Mohali: Shots fired at realtor's house, Armenia-based gangster booked - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Shots fired at realtor's house, Armenia-based gangster booked

Mohali: Shots fired at realtor's house, Armenia-based gangster booked

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Feb 02, 2024 09:48 AM IST

Lucky Patial, who is reportedly in Armenia, was allegedly trying to extort ₹1 crore from the victim, Jasvir Singh, 47, and directed his gang members to open fire at the victim’s house after he refused to yield

Fugitive gangster, Lucky Patial, who allegedly operates the Davinder Bambiha gang, was booked after two unidentified persons fired four gunshots at the house of a property dealer in Mullanpur on Wednesday.

Mohali police officials said bike-borne miscreants opened fire at the closed gate of the house at 12.30 am. (Getty image)
Mohali police officials said bike-borne miscreants opened fire at the closed gate of the house at 12.30 am. (Getty image)

Patial, who is reportedly in Armenia, was allegedly trying to extort 1 crore from the victim, Jasvir Singh, 47, and directed his gang members to open fire at the victim’s house after he refused to yield.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Police officials said bike-borne miscreants opened fire at the closed gate of the house at 12.30 am. Two of the bullets hit the victim’s parked vehicle. The victim told the cops that Patial had been repeatedly calling him from international numbers.

The victim was at the Hazur Sahib Gurdwara when the incident took place, while his wife and 19-year-old son were asleep at the house. A senior police official said, “CCTV cameras were installed at the site. However, as it was dark, we could not identify the culprits’ faces. However, we are scanning other CCTV footage along with the suspected exit route (via Omaxe-Mullanpur) to identify the accused.”

Investigators have also taken note of the victim’s property dispute with a neighbour. Senior superintendent of police Sandeep Kumar Garg said, “Our teams are working to trace both the men. We have booked Patial and two unknown persons in the case.”

A case was registered under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

